Rob Van Dam on what he thinks of Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

When speaking about Paul Heyman, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam claimed that Paul Heyman was incomparable to several other icons in the industry that came before him.

He has been known for his contributions both in the ring and backstage. He has made a name for himself as a manager, a booker, and a producer. Fans may remember him for his time in ECW, his time as the advocate to The Beast Incarnate, or even his time now as The Wiseman of The Bloodline.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter talked about his interactions with Paul Heyman and how he would sometimes tell him that he brought out parts of himself similar to some icons like Lou Albano, Freddie Blassie, or The Grand Wizard. He then asked Rob Van Dam whether he shared the same sentiments.

RVD mentioned that he never gave it a thought but acknowledged how these were valid comparisons, but he felt that Heyman was unique.

"Well, I have never thought about that you know till this moment. And, I guess he must do it in a way where all the pieces are put together in their own balance, or I just think of Paul as being Paul. And I'm looking individually and comparing him to Lou Albano, or comparing him to Freddie Blassie, and it's not something that I find like you know ridiculous to say, but at the same time you know, I just think of him as being unique." [3:53-4:35]

Watch the full video below:

Paul Heyman reveals why he only recently accepted his induction to the WWE Hall of Fame

Being in the industry for a while now, Paul Heyman has cemented himself as an icon, but only recently did he accept being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In an interview with TMZ, Paul Heyman revealed that he wished for his time with The Bloodline to be part of his career once he was inducted.

"Well, I mean, imagine it this way, if I had accepted the award while I was The Advocate for Brock Lesnar and none of my work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was part of my Hall of Fame induction, then by now, we'd be sitting there saying, 'Oh, how did we induct him five years ago and missed this whole chapter of his career.'"

He continued.

"So, you know, the only thing that gives me pause this year is that Roman Reigns and I are not going anywhere. We plan on sticking around. He will continue to be the reigning defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion in the greatest title run of all time and the part of the industry that we are viewing to disrupt now, which would be a disruption of the disruption that we started in August 2020."

After several decades of contributions to the wrestling industry and creating great memories for fans all over the world, Paul Heyman now gets his well-deserved induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What is your favorite Paul Heyman moment? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

EC3 explains why he kissed Sonny Kiss

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE