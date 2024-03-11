"He didn’t get a lot of respect" - WWE Hall of Famer opens up about Paul Heyman’s time in ECW (Exclusive)

A certain WWE Hall of Famer recently praised Paul Heyman for how he worked through adversity and was able to work his way up the ranks and become a major figure in the Stamford-based promotion. This would be Rob Van Dam.

This year, Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This was something that many have said to be long overdue, as he had already cemented himself as a legend and an icon in the industry.

While speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam talked about how Paul Heyman did not get much respect back then from some people, especially since they were also not fans of ECW, but all the talent seemed to recognize how good he was, and they would work with him.

"Like I knew when I was back there back then, we're bringing the ECW back and all that, he didn't get a lot of respect in the way of the other agents didn't like ECW, were trying to fight it, didn't want it to come in, we're giving him a hard time. They were like an opposition and a lot of ways. But man all the boys seemed to know right away that man Paul is you know, some people say he's a genius, have not a lot of the boys have been really always commenting on how smart he is, and he would take the time to pull wrestlers aside and give them advice and everything," said RVD.

He continued by talking about how happy he was for The Wiseman working his way up in WWE.

"Even before he was in a higher position where that was part of his job, to do that necessarily and see him work his way up to be in the... I don't even know what he is now. I don't know if he's a writer, if he's a producer, an agent...He did ECW, ran everything and so to see him do that in the bigger platform of WWE and to know he's making bank for all those dreams and sacrifices from back in the day, it paid off." [2:02-3:13]

Jim Ross reacts to Paul Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Jim Ross recently reacted to Paul Heyman's induction into this year's WWE Hall of Fame.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross credited Paul Heyman for his work and how he truly deserved the distinction.

"So good for Paul. Good dude, talented as hell, and has been talented through multiple generations and multiple incarnations. So I’m happy for him to say the very least. He’s very well-deserving, and I don’t know who else is going into the Hall of Fame this year, but nobody that’s gonna go in is more deserving than Paul Heyman," JR said.

The WWE Hall of Famer then spoke about his previous work with Heyman.

"Without question, he brought the best out of me. He knew how to piss me off; he knew how to manage it. He was great. People really legitimately believed that Heyman and I hated each other. They legitimately believed that we hated each other, and nothing could be farther from the truth, I’m happy to say," he added.

Being one of the popular icons of the past two decades, even fans know just how deserving Paul Heyman is of an induction to the Hall of Fame, and he isn't quite finished yet.

