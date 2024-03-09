AEW name reacts to Paul Heyman WWE Hall of Fame news, says people backstage really thought they hated each other

Legendary manager Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this April. Various wrestling veterans have reacted to the news of his induction, including former WWE commentator Jim Ross.

Ross and Heyman did commentary duties together at the turn of the century, and there were rumors of them not getting along well.

However, Ross had only good things to say about his former commentary team member on the latest episode of Grillin' JR.

"So good for Paul. Good dude, talented as hell, and has been talented through multiple generations and multiple incarnations. So I’m happy for him to say the very least. He’s very well-deserving, and I don’t know who else is going into the Hall of Fame this year, but nobody that’s gonna go in is more deserving than Paul Heyman," JR said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about his rapport with Heyman.

"Without question, he brought the best out of me. He knew how to piss me off; he knew how to manage it. He was great. People really legitimately believed that Heyman and I hated each other. They legitimately believed that we hated each other, and nothing could be farther from the truth, I’m happy to say," he continued.

Paul Heyman shares a picture of The Rock acknowledging Roman Reigns

The Wiseman knows how to set up a storyline, and after years of managing the best, including Brock Lesnar, he's using his expertise to hype up the Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes feud, which also involves The Rock.

Recently, Heyman posted an image of The Great One kneeling to Roman Reigns, and some fans thought that it wouldn't bode well for The Wiseman.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Paul Heyman stirs up this time. Meanwhile, The Rock and The Tribal Chief will face the tag team of Rhodes and Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

Roman will also defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title against The American Nightmare on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

Are you excited about Paul Heyman's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Does Heyman have something in mind for WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion