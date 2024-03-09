"Not sure Dwayne would like this" - WWE Universe reacts to Paul Heyman seemingly hinting at The Rock's position in The Bloodline

Paul Heyman recently took to social media to share a fan art of The Rock acknowledging Roman Reigns. The WWE Universe has reacted to the same now, coming up with interesting reactions.

On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Rock delivered a scathing promo in a 40-minute segment and addressed Cody Rhodes' challenge to a singles match. However, things quickly took a turn when Reigns asked the newest member of The Bloodline to acknowledge him. Eventually, The People's Champion acknowledged his Tribal Chief.

On social media, Heyman shared a graphic of The Rock bowing down to Reigns, seemingly hinting that he sits below The Tribal Chief in The Bloodline's pecking order.

Check out Heyman's tweet:

In reaction, the WWE Universe claimed that The Rock wouldn't be pleased with the graphic shared by Heyman.

Check out the fan reactions to Heyman's tweet:

Could The Bloodline add more members who could join WWE in the future?

Despite losing Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in the past, The Bloodline remains one of the strongest factions in WWE currently. After the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, the faction added The Rock to their ranks.

Anoa'i family member and wrestler, Lance Anoa'i, has now teased the idea of joining The Bloodline. During an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Lance spoke about his family members who are currently signed with the Stamford-based company.

Lance didn't rule out the possibility of Zilla Fatu, Jacob Fatu, and Juicy Finau potentially showing up in WWE and joining The Bloodline. He said:

"I respect everything he's [Roman Reigns] done, my whole family, you know, even Jimmy and Jey. The whole Bloodline is tearing it up. Solo [Sikoa], who knows man, you got myself, Juicy [Finau], you know part of the family, you got Zilla [Fatu], you got Jacob [Fatu], we're all free, man. So, you know, you just never know who could pop up."

Reigns will defend his title at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch against Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he crossed paths with The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39.

However, on Night One of WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Reigns could face the duo of Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The People's Champion has proposed a tag team match after he was challenged by The American Nightmare.

What are your thoughts on The Rock's current role in The Bloodline? Sound off.

