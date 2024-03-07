"We're all free" - The Bloodline could potentially add more members, says 32-year-old star

The Bloodline regained momentum after The Rock returned to WWE and joined his family on Friday Night SmackDown. However, a popular star has suggested that the villainous stable could add more members soon.

Lance Anoa'i has been following the product in Stamford-based promotion as his cousins have been ruling the blue brand for a while. The Bloodline is more than just a stable in professional wrestling, as the Anoa'i family has given several notable names to the industry.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Lance Anoa'i praised the work of the members of The Bloodline as they've made their family proud. During the conversation, Lance mentioned that Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu were free agents. He also teased a potential addition to the faction.

"I respect everything he's [Roman Reigns] done, my whole family, you know, even Jimmy and Jey. The whole Bloodline is tearing it up. Solo [Sikoa], who knows man, you got myself, Juicy [Finau], you know part of the family, you got Zilla [Fatu], you got Jacob [Fatu], we're all free, man. So, you know, you just never know who could pop up." [2:45 to 3:05]

Lance Anoa'i on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa

In 2022, Solo Sikoa finally got his big break when he was moved to WWE's main roster and joined The Bloodline. The rising star has been a stellar addition to the faction and eventually became The Tribal Heir after defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023.

However, management has been inconsistent with the star's booking following his win over The Leader of Cenation. Speaking to Steve Fall of Wrestling News Co, Lance Anoa'i opened up about Solo Sikoa's current run in WWE.

"I'm hoping Solo [Sikoa] has a big turn around. He's just start[ed] making real big moves. Like I said, he's learning from Paul Heyman; he knows his role, and they all know what they're doing. I hope they [have] got big plans for Solo. I would love to see Jacob [Fatu] come in, and I would love to see Jacob and Solo go at it in a SmackDown ring, RAW ring, anywhere. I think Solo is well deserved for how far he has come."

It will be interesting to see what's next for Solo Sikoa in the Stamford-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Muscle Man Malcolm with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you want The Bloodline to add more members? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion