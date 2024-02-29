Real-life Bloodline member on Solo Sikoa's current WWE run; pitches major match against popular star

Solo Sikoa's run on WWE's main roster has lately been the talk of the town after stacking losses under his belt following a monumental victory against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. Meanwhile, a real-life member of his family spoke about The Tribal Heir's run with the promotion.

Lance Anoa'i had his fair share of try-outs with WWE before he started working on the independent circuit and winning championships. The son of Samu Anoa'i has his eye on the current product, especially The Bloodline's storyline heading into WrestleMania XL.

Speaking to Steve Fall, Lance spoke highly of Solo Sikoa and his work with the promotion after arriving on WWE's main roster. He also addressed the losing streak of The Tribal Heir after getting a massive win over John Cena in Saudi Arabia:

"I'm hoping Solo [Sikoa] has a big turn around. He just start making real big moves. Like, I said, he's learning from Paul Heyman; he knows his role, and they all know what they're doing."

Lance pitched a one-on-one contest between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu:

"I hope they got big plans for Solo. I would love to see Jacob [Fatu] come in, and I would love to see Jacob and Solo go at it in a SmackDown ring, RAW ring, anywhere. I think Solo is well deserved of how far he has come." (From 13:20 to 14:15)

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso recently appeared on WWE RAW

The Bloodline's lineup took a massive turn when The Usos left the stable after turning on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Later, the remaining members of the stable went to war against the twins but lost in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

In the coming weeks, Jey Uso rose to the top and challenged Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso returned after weeks to cost his brother the match against The Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam 2023. After the event, Jimmy returned to the faction.

Over the past few months, Jimmy has cost Jey several title opportunities on Monday Night RAW. On the go-home show for Elimination Chamber 2024, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa made their presence felt on the brand twice in one night.

In the beginning, Solo Sikoa cost Cody Rhodes a match against Drew McIntyre. Thereafter in the main event, Jimmy cost Jey Uso his title match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling News Co and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.