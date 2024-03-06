CM Punk needs to have an important talk with Paul Heyman after his WWE Hall of Fame announcement

CM Punk needs to have a conversation with Paul Heyman following the announcement of his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania XL week. The wrestling veteran boasts a long list of accomplishments and deserves the honor.

Since Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame announcement, fans have been speculating who would induct him. Former WWE Champion CM Punk needs to have a chat with Heyman in regards to the same.

Punk and Heyman have a lot of history together and were an unstoppable duo about a decade ago. Punk needs to explain to Heyman that he has been instrumental in doing incredibly well as a top star during his previous WWE run.

The Straight Edge Superstar then needs to ask The Wiseman to give him the honor of inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Punk should talk with Heyman before WWE decides to have someone else induct the veteran.

CM Punk heaped praise on Paul Heyman

Punk discussed his career in detail during his appearance at the Cauliflower Alley Club's Mike Muzurki Award party last year.

The veteran shared his thoughts on Heyman and gave him a lot of praise.

"Paul Heyman got me in and got me on television. Somehow with CM Punk, I figured I was going to be an astronaut or a farmer or something else. That meant that it's not Vince [McMahon] didn't care; he just didn't care enough about me or ECW that I was able to slip under the radar." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Punk suffered an injury at Royal Rumble earlier this year. He will not compete at this year's WrestleMania. His fans would love to see him induct Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What do you think of this scenario? Should Punk be the one to induct Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania XL week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Should Punk be the one to induct Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame? Yup! Nope! 0 votes