56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer undergoes dental surgery

A WWE Hall of Famer currently signed to AEW has revealed that he recently underwent dental surgery. The star in question is Jeff Jarrett.

Double J was last seen in action on the October 21, 2023, edition of AEW Collision. On the show, he competed in a Memphis Street Fight against ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston.

On a recent edition of his My World podcast, Jarrett revealed that he got a tooth implant because of some discomfort.

"I had woke up yesterday morning. It kind of bothered me through the weekend, but I had a very, very back molar that had to go. I never had a cavity in my life. I always had good luck there. It was just a tooth [that] had to go. I had an implant put in. We talked root canal and all kinds of stuff, and [the dentist goes], 'What's your schedule this week?' I said, 'Oh, I fly to Portland, Oregon tomorrow.' He said, 'Okay when you get back from that. I said, 'Oh, I'm not sure about this weekend."

The Hall of Famer further detailed his conversation with his dentist:

"It's very possible I could go to Oakland. Not real sure.' He said, 'What about next week?' I said, 'Oh, that'd be Ontario and LA.' We know each other well, and he goes, 'So, you don't have anything really in the foreseeable future?' I said no, and I said, 'Let's go for it. Just get it out,' and he said, 'Are you up for it?' I said, Let's do a whole ball of wax."

Jarrett was asked if he was worried that his opponents in AEW would try and take advantage of his recent surgery by targeting his mouth. However, the 56-year-old didn't seem concerned about it.

"I hope they do because there's one thing The Last Outlaw doesn't have, and that's a glass jaw. So let them take their best shot." (H/T Fightful)

The WWE Hall of Famer has had an impressive year in AEW, according to a stat

It's been over a year since Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut. He joined the Tony Khan-led company just a few months after his appearance at that year's WWE SummerSlam event. It is safe to say he has made the most of it.

Twitter user Scott E. Wrestling recently revealed a surprising stat regarding the WWE Hall of Famer. It indicated that Jeff Jarrett has had more matches in AEW between January 1, 2023, and October 23, 2023, than some of the promotion's biggest names.

Some of those names included The Elite, Britt Baker, and former WWE Champions Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. On top of this, he has also wrestled in seven different title matches, with two being on pay-per-views and one being on a pay-per-view pre-show.

