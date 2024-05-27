5ft 8in star officially added to the AEW roster page

A 5ft 8in star has been officially added back to the AEW roster page following his recent return. The star in question is MJF. Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a shocking return at Double or Nothing after being away from TV since the Worlds End PPV, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe.

Following his title loss to The Samoan Submission Machine, he was immediately removed from the roster. This fueled rumors of him leaving the promotion and joining rival company WWE.

The rumors finally ended after The Salt of the Earth returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion on Sunday. He announced he would be staying with Tony Khan's company. Now, the company has officially added him back to its roster page.

MJF Name dropped Vince McMahon at AEW Double or Nothing

MJF returned at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas and confronted long-time rival and former best friend Adam Cole. He hugged Cole, but then seconds later attacked him below the belt.

After that, he took over the mic and name-dropped Vince McMahon. He claimed that he didn't need anyone's help to make him famous.

"I don't need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make MJF."

The Genetic Jackhammer was not the only WWE personality who was referenced at AEW's recent pay-per-view. The Creative Head of WWE Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was also seemingly referenced at the event.

Back in May 2001, Triple H tore his quadriceps muscle during a match on RAW. It was a tag team bout featuring Hunter and Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit.

He was away from TV for eight months and returned to action on RAW's January 7, 2002 edition at Madison Square Garden, New York. During his return, he wore a denim jacket. At Double or Nothing, Friedman donned a similar jacket, potentially showing his respect for HHH.