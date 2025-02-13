  • home icon
  • 6'1" AEW powerhouse dominates opponent in Dynamite debut 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 13, 2025 02:58 GMT
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: AEW Official Website]
A top AEW powerhouse made her Dynamite debut tonight. The star was untouchable in the ring, completely dominating her opponent and sending a message to the entire roster.

Megan Bayne is someone who instantly turned heads as AEW's newest signing. Last month, she appeared as a surprise entrant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. She also debuted on Collision two weeks ago, defeating her opponent, Hyena Hera, in under two minutes.

It was announced that she would be making her Dynamite debut tonight. She faced off against Maya World and had another dominant performance, defeating her in under two minutes. She now begins her singles run with a record of 2-0, and it doesn't seem like anyone can slow her down.

The 6 ft 1 in star has also made an enemy out of several top women on the roster. Last weekend on Collision, she took out Thunder Rosa after her match with Penelope Ford. Tonight, she did the same to Kris Statlander, attacking her after her bout against Ford.

Bayne has not opened up about her recent actions and why her targets have coincidentally been against those going against Penelope Ford. This could be a hint at a potential partnership or her simply targeting former champions.

