6 ft 2 in star admits he may not wrestle in AEW again

A 29-year-old star has admitted that he might not be seen in an AEW ring again due to a real-life situation. He has been absent from TV since December 2024.

Bear Bronson has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2020. The six-foot-two-inch star made his name along with his tag team partner, Beefcake Boulder. However, Boulder was released from the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year after being arrested on the grounds of alleged domestic violence.

After his tag team partner was arrested, Bear Bronson has also been struggling to find TV time as a singles star. Hence, he has been active on the independent circuit amid his absence from AEW programming. A fan on X recently expressed his desire to see Bronson back in All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor soon.

In response to the fan's post, Bear Bronson wrote that a return was seemingly not on the cards, implying the real-life issues of his tag team partner, Beefcake Boulder.

"Don’t see that happening. Just the truth. Good soldier, always did what was asked of me, but now because of obvious reasons they don’t seem to want me anymore. Fine. Is what it is. Happens to plenty. But I’m a pro wrestler & I need to wrestle. So you can find me on the indies," Bronson wrote.

AEW star released an official statement after real-life incident

After his tag team partner was arrested on the grounds of alleged domestic violence, AEW star Bear Bronson issued a four-page official statement in support of his tag partner's wife. Bronson shared the statement on X in February with the following caption:

"My official statement. I’m posting this to clear up any confusion, spread awareness about domestic violence, & move on with my life. Attached to this post are sources for victims of domestic violence or anybody that sees signs & needs help. Please reach out."

Only time will tell if Bear Bronson will ever be back in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

