AEW star devastated after tag team partner is fired over domestic violence arrest, apologises for revealing victim's name

An AEW star was fired from the promotion over his arrest on alleged domestic violence charges a couple of weeks ago. Bear Bronson, who is the tag team partner of the recently released Bear Boulder, has now come out with a statement on the controversy.

On January 14, 2025, Bear Boulder was arrested on charges of 'battery by strangulation.' After AEW learned about the controversy, the company fired Boulder from his contract. Bronson has been vocal about the issue and recently addressed it on social media.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the star issued an official statement on the controversies surrounding his now 'former' tag team partner. Bronson stated that he aimed to move on in his life and clarified that he has zero tolerance for domestic violence.

"My official statement. I’m posting this to clear up any confusion, spread awareness about domestic violence, & move on with my life. Attached to this post are sources for victims of domestic violence or anybody that sees signs & needs help. Please reach out."

Bear Boulder on how MJF helped out The Iron Savages in AEW

The Iron Savages signed with AEW in 2021, and the group mainly featured on AEW Dark and then Ring of Honor. In an interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling podcast, Bear Boulder opened up about how MJF helped the Iron Savages and recommended J.T. Davidson manage them in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"When Iron Savages first came along, we were kind of still just doing the same thing as Bear Country but we had a manager. It was… God… Yeah, J.T. Davidson. He came at the recommendation of MJF and his nickname was The Iron Manager, so I guess it was an idea by the office that, alright, this is The Iron Manager. We’re gonna call his guys the Iron Savages, and we just showed up to a dark taping one day and we saw ‘Iron Savages’ on the board and we didn’t know who it was, and I’m like, ‘Could that be us? I don’t know. Who are these guys?’ And then we later found out it was us."

Fans will have to wait and see what direction the group takes after Bear Boulder's firing from the company.

