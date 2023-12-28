6 ft 2 in WWE Hall of Famer returns to AEW to save Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash. However, an unexpected cavalry arrived to even the odds for the Demo God in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Darby Allin.

During The Don Callis Family’s Boxing Week Celebration, Sammy Guevara returned. He had been on the sidelines since WrestleDream and had also been a part of Callis' family faction.

As Don had unveiled a custom portrait for all his family members, including one for Sammy with his child, he did not appreciate the gesture. Guevara responded by dissing Callis for not seeking his permission before using the picture.

This led to a verbal altercation and a beatdown from Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher on Guevara.

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho ran in with his baseball bat, Floyd, to make the save. As the ring cleared, the Demo God and Sammy showed respect to each other. However, AEW Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks attacked them.

Expand Tweet

It was at that moment that the lights went out. As they came back, AEW fans saw the return of Sting and Darby Allin. They went right after the tag champs, saving Jericho and Sammy.

Jericho is still scheduled to battle Ricky Starks and Big Bill for their titles at Worlds End, despite his partner Kenny Omega on the shelf due to diverticulitis. It remains to be seen who would team up with the Le champion for the match.

Who do you think would become Chris Jericho's partner for Worlds End? Sound off in the comments!