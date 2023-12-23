Kenny Omega insisted on doing something recently for AEW despite potentially catastrophic health condition

Kenny Omega has said that he will be out of action for a while and also divulged the reason - he is suffering from a medical condition called diverticulitis.

Even after being diagnosed with the condition before his match with Ethan Page, The Cleaner went into the next Dynamite taping. He also cut an in-ring promo calling out the current AEW Ttag Team Champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill

According to a post on social media, the situation could have gone extremely wrong, but The Best Bout Machine decided to cut a promo on-stage for AEW because he was booked to do so:

"Kenny Omega was told when diagnosed with Diverticulitis that he was very lucky he went in because the situation could have been catastrophic, such as getting a blood infection, if he wasn’t diagnosed at the time he was, which would have something like a 50% chance of death. - WON."

His tag-team partner, Chris Jericho, had something to say about it as well:

"And yet he still insisted on going to the ring to do a promo For all of his fans the night before, because he was advertised on #AEWDynamite. That’s the type of professional he is," Jericho replied.

Check out the tweet and the reply here:

Expand Tweet

The Cornerstone and Ocho were set to face the AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill at the special AEW Pay-Per-View Worlds End, but before that, Omega was hospitalized.

Don Callis breaks character to speak about Kenny Omega's condition

Don Callis has been in a feud with Chris Jericho and Omega for a while now. However, before that feud, Callis and Omega were friends, almost family. After all, Kenny's uncle, The Golden Sheikh, trained Don.

Wrestlers who have in-ring feuds rarely break character and do anything that would not match their characters or the storyline, but Callis has gone ahead and done just that to give support to Omega.

Check out the post:

This just goes to show that the world of wrestling is a fraternity, and everyone looks after each other. Omega is one of the first wrestlers to sign up with AEW. The Cleaner is also one of the current Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think? When will Kenny Omega will be back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.