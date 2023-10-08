6-ft-8 former WWE Superstar wins his first AEW title on Collision; ends 185-day title reign

This week's AEW Collision started off with a bang as new tag team champions were crowned. Ricky Starks and Big Bill shocked the world by defeating FTR with rather comfortable ease to become the 11th AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The match started off incredibly well as Ricky Starks took control from the get-go and got in an early pin on Cash Wheeler. They then went outside as Big Bill cleared up the commentary table and chokeslammed Wheeler with brute force.

That move incapacitated Wheeler as Dax Harwood was left alone in the ring beside the giant. Dax regained control for a little while, but getting one over Big Bill was just too much for the former tag team champion.

The 6 ft-8 former WWE star absolutely ragdolled Harwood as he hit him with not one, not two, not three, but four chokeslams before tagging in his partner. Starks then took the assistance of the ropes, delivered an unstoppable spear, and pinned Harwood to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

With a dominant performance like this, the team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill will be a force to reckon with, and with gold around their waist, it will only help them to be more relevant in All Elite Wrestling.

