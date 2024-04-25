6-time champion makes AEW debut

A 6-time champion made their AEW debut on the latest episode of Dynamite. The talent in question is Mina Shirakawa.

The reigning Artist of Stardom Champion stepped into the squared circle at Daily's Place during the April 24, 2024, episode of Dynamite. She took on Anna Jay in singles action weeks after making her first All Elite appearance to stop the Queenslayer's post-match assault on her former Stardom tag partner and stable-mate, Mariah May.

AEW CEO Tony Khan had announced the bout between Jay and Shirakawa in an official capacity yesterday on social media. The Fighting H-Cup Gravure Wrestler is widely regarded as one of the best female talents in the world currently, with a decorated career in Stardom where she has previously held the Future of Stardom Title, the Wonder of Stardom Title, as well as the Goddess of Stardom Championship with Mariah May.

Shirakawa had previously faced off and defeated Jay last month at Ring of Honor. Their Dynamite rematch saw the two women go back-and-forth in a hard-hitting bout. The Japanese star managed to pin the former Dark Order member for the win.

Shirakawa was joined by May after the bout, and the two women tried to celebrate the former's win with champagne. However, Anna Jay would attack both Shirakawa and May, and slap on the Queenslayer submission on the latter once again. However, this would prompt her mentor, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm to come out and make the save.

However, The Timeless One would be confronted by a new challenger in Serena Deeb, who touched Storm's World Title and promised to win the belt herself.

Thoughts on Mina Shirakawa's AEW debut? Let us know by hitting the discuss button!

