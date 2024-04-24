Tony Khan officially announces blockbuster in-ring debut for AEW Dynamite

AEW CEO Tony Khan has officially announced the blockbuster in-ring debut of a major star for the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The talent in question is Mina Shirakawa.

The Empress Nexus Venus member is one of the most accomplished wrestlers from World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she is the reigning Artist of Stardom Champion alongside Maika and Xena. Shirakawa reunited with her former tag partner Mariah May on AEW TV after rescuing the latter from a post-match assault at the hands of Anna Jay, who had lost to The Glamour in singles action on the April 10, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Wednesday-night flagship show which will follow the unforgettable pay-per-view Dynasty 2024, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to reveal that Shirakawa will make her in-ring debut in the promotion against Anna Jay.

"TOMORROW, Wed 4/24 @dailysplace Jacksonville, FL Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/ 5pm PT Live Nation on TBS @MinaShirakawa vs. @annajay__ After saving her friend @MariahMayx from the Queenslayer, Mina Shirakawa will debut in AEW vs. rival Anna Jay TOMORROW!" tweeted Khan.

It remains to be seen how Mina Shirakawa's debut impacts the women's division of AEW, and what reaction it elicits from Mariah May's All Elite mentor, Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Disco Inferno's thoughts on AEW booking Anna Jay to lose on Dynamite

Anna Jay has been a staple of AEW since its earliest years. The Queenslayer has worked opposite several top stars in the promotion, and earlier this month on Dynamite, she went one-on-one with Mariah May, who joined the Jacksonville-based promotion last year.

May ended up scoring the victory over the former Jericho Appreciation Society member. However, Jay slapped on her patented submission on the English star until she was saved by her former Stardom stablemate Mina Shirakawa.

While reviewing the bout between the two women on Dynamite on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his disapproval of the promotion booking Anna Jay to lose.

"So then do Anna Jay and Mariah May. (...) Yeah, Mariah May beat Anna Jay. They beat Jay but she's really hot, I don't like her losing. After the match, Jay put May in the Queen Slayer. So she is choking her out. This is hysterical. So this little Japanese girl I have no clue who she is comes running out. And the announcers [say] 'She is from Stardom. She is Mina Shirakawa. She has a history with Mariah May.' (...) Then Shirkawa kissed May on the lips and then May stood up and twirled her around. This is all, like all out of nowhere. I have no idea who the girl is," said Disco Inferno. (26:10 - 27:18)

It remains to be seen whether Mina Shirakawa will be victorious in her first All Elite Wrestling match.

