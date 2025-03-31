6-time champion reacts after Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) openly refuses to wrestle her

Mercedes Moné is undoubtedly one of the most popular professional wrestlers in the current day and age. She made her AEW debut last year and is the reigning AEW TBS Champion. Furthermore, she holds the Strong Women's Championship as well as the Undisputed British Women's Championship.

The CEO became the Strong Women's Champion at Forbidden Door 2024 after defeating the previous champion, Stephanie Vaquer. Her run with this title has been quite dominant, as she has successfully defended it multiple times. Recently, World Wonder Ring Stardom wrestler AZM expressed her desire to face the champion for her title in the USA. The 22-year-old has won the Artist of Stardom Championship four times and the High Speed Championship twice.

Interestingly, the former Sasha Banks openly refused to lock horns with her. In response to Moné's rejection, the Japanese star said that it was impolite to turn down her invitation.

Nevertheless, there is a strong possibility that the two women will battle soon because Forbidden Door 2025 is right around the corner.

Mercedes Moné credits AEW for reigniting her passion for wrestling

Mercedes Moné's departure from WWE was unexpected and controversial. She had reportedly lost her passion for wrestling. However, in a recent edition of her weekly newsletter, Mone Mag, she revealed that All Elite Wrestling reignited her passion for the sport. Furthermore, she thanked Tony Khan for providing her with a platform to showcase her talent.

"Time truly does fly, and I can confidently say this has been one of the most transformative years of my career. AEW has reignited my fire, passion, and deep-seated love for this sport. It has been a beacon of hope for me, and I am endlessly grateful to AEW and Tony Khan for this opportunity!" she wrote. [H/T: PW Mania]

Mercedes Moné recently defended the TBS Title successfully against Billie Starkz on Dynamite.

