6-time world champion amps up rivalry with Jon Moxley; puts career on the line for GCW Title

Jon Moxley has upped the ante for his next fight against former two-time GCW and four-time CZW World Champion Nick Gage, stipulating a Title vs. Career match.

The rivalry between the Purveyor of Violence and Gage has been prevalent for a while. The two stars faced each other in a brutal match last October, with Moxley emerging victorious.

Gage recently challenged Moxley for another shot at the latter's GCW World Title. The latter was not one to back down from the fight as he accepted the challenge.

However, he also raised the stakes by stipulating that if Gage fails to win the title, he will have to retire. The latter accepted the challenge.

A career vs. title match has undoubtedly elevated the upcoming match to a new level. While the date for the bout is yet to be announced, it remains to be seen which star will come out on top when the contest takes place.

Jon Moxley's AEW Interim World Championship might also be in jeopardy soon

Following CM Punk's injury announcement earlier this year, an eliminator series was announced to crown the AEW Interim World Champion.

After several grueling matches, the Purveyor of Violence won the Interim Title at Forbidden Door. He has also defended the title, most recently against Chris Jericho.

However, with the return of CM Punk this week, things have certainly become complicated for Jon Moxley.

Although the Second City Saint seemed rather amicable to the Interim Champion, the latter did not seem interested in any cordiality.

A title unification match to crown the undisputed AEW World Champion is expected to occur soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Punk will be able to reclaim his top spot in AEW or whether he will fall short against the Purveyor of Violence.

