6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion seemingly wants a dream match against Malakai Black

A certain WWE Hall of Famer has just teased a dream match between himself and Malakai Black sometime in the future on AEW. He liked a fan's tweet expressing their interest in this matchup. This would be Rob Van Dam (RVD).

The 6-time Intercontinental Champion has been competing in the Jacksonville-based promotion recently and has shared the ring with several big names, including Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland.

On Twitter, a fan mentioned wanting a dream match between RVD and Malakai Black. This was due to them both having spinning kicks in their moveset. The WWE Hall of Famer seemed interested in the idea, as he liked the tweet.

WWE Hall of Famer RVD also teased a match with Kenny Omega

Aside from this dream match with the leader of the House of Black, RVD has teased another against Kenny Omega.

Omega has been named the "measuring stick in AEW" by many stars, and in his five years competing in the promotion, he has gone head-to-head with some of the best in the business.

Van Dam was seen liking a tweet commending him for how great he had looked in AEW and how they would like to see him share the ring with The Cleaner sometime in the future.

Despite the WWE Hall of Famer not being officially signed with the promotion, he has already had several appearances, entertaining the fans with great matches.

Should Tony Khan continue to bring him in, fans may have the chance to see many more dream matches take place.

