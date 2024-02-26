Former WWE Champion wants to face Kenny Omega in a blockbuster dream match

A former WWE Superstar recently liked an interesting tweet, teasing a match with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

RVD is a former WWE Champion who worked for the promotion for several years and made a name for himself through astonishing high-flying maneuvers. He made his AEW debut in August 2023.

Just like RVD, Kenny Omega is one of the most agile wrestlers in the world. The Canadian star has always been a delight to watch. In December 2023, it was reported that The Cleaner was suffering from diverticulitis and would be out indefinitely. Since then, he hasn't been seen on television.

Recently, a Twitter user posted lauding RVD's attitude in AEW. The user also claimed he would like to see Mr. PPV face off against Kenny Omega in the future.

"I love @TherealRVDand how motivated he’s looked in @AEW. Long May it continue! Would love too RVD vs Omega one day," user wrote.

Rob Van Dam liked this tweet, potentially wishing to face the 40-year-old star in the future.

Take a look at the screenshot below :

Screengrab of RVD liking the tweet

These two facing each other would be a clash for the ages.

RVD reveals he felt replaceable in WWE

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, Mr. PPV shared different experiences he had in both promotions. He mentioned how he felt replaceable in WWE, presumably during his 2013 - 2014 runs.

"It was cool. A lot of guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed. They were like 'Hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive in telling you this but we're all so excited that you're here and so stoked.' There were a few particular guys who said that, and I'll always remember that 'cause that stands out. Definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE where I kind of just felt like replaceable, expendable," he said.

His latest appearance in AEW was on last week's episode of Dynamite, where he teamed up with Hook and "Hangman" Adam Page in a losing effort against Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Swerve Strickland.

Do you think RVD and Kenny Omega will face off in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.