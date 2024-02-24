Wrestling legend felt "replaceable" in WWE; lavishes praise on AEW

AEW only launched in 2019, but several wrestling legends can already say they've had the experience of working for the two top promotions in the business - WWE and Tony Khan's promotion.

Rob Van Dam's last WWE appearance came in April and May to announce Draft picks, but he has not wrestled for the company since the count-out win over Seth Rollins on August 26, 2014, during Main Event. His All Elite debut came in August 2023, and he's made several appearances since then.

RVD recently discussed both companies on his 1 Of A Kind podcast. The Whole F'N Show recalled the respect he received at Dynamite and mentioned how he felt replaceable and expendable in WWE, presumably during his July-October 2013 and April-August 2014 runs.

"It was cool. A lot of guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed. They were like 'Hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive in telling you this but we're all so excited that you're here and so stoked.' There were a few particular guys who said that, and I'll always remember that 'cause that stands out. Definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE where I kind of just felt like replaceable, expendable. Might be there next week, might not, I never knew," he said.

RVD returned to the ring for Tony Khan this past Wednesday on Dynamite from Tulsa, OK. The ECW Original teamed with Hook and Adam Page for a main event loss to Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage.

Rob Van Dam to go for the AEW World Championship?

Rob Van Dam is one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the business but has not held any All Elite gold since debuting last fall.

Van Dam has held the WWE Championship, ECW World Heavyweight Championship, and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. He would make history by winning the top title in the Jacksonville-based promotion currently held by Samoa Joe.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD expressed interest in going for the gold and making wrestling history in a major way.

“If I go after the AEW Championship, say I collect that f***ing gold, add that, and become the only wrestler to have held the WWE, TNA, ECW, and AEW Championship[s]. I mean, I do s**t like that, I’m always finding new ways to stand out and be one of a kind,” he said.

It remains to be seen when Tony Khan could book RVD vs. Joe for the championship, as Joe is defending against Swerve Strickland and Adam Page at Revolution on March 3.

