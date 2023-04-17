6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion teases returning for one last hurrah, isn't ruling out AEW run

WWE legend and six-time Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam recently teased a potential return to professional wrestling, and he isn't ruling out a run in AEW.

He hinted that he may make a return when asked by a fan on Twitter which wrestling company he would choose for his final run before retirement.

RVD responded that simply mentioning company names wouldn't be enough to make his decision. He went on to say that if fans didn't see him appearing somewhere soon, then someone would have to explain why.

"The names of the companies isn't enough to go on, but I feel even better than I look. If you don't see me popping up somewhere, someone's got some 'splainin to do. Of course, my continuance of posting unpopular opinions might be a factor," Rob Van Dam said in a tweet.

Check out his tweet below:

It's important to note that RVD hasn't wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion since 2014. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 and has continued to appear on the independent wrestling circuit.

Whether the ECW legend joins WWE, AEW, or any other wrestling company, his remarkable legacy and influence in the pro wrestling industry cannot be denied.

Rob Van Dam hints at potential return to WWE

During WrestleMania 39 week, a fan asked Rob Van Dam if he would consider returning to WWE and teaching the next generation.

The former ECW Champion responded positively, highlighting the need for patience in teaching.

"I find being a teacher takes a very special kind of patience," Rob Van Dam said in a tweet.

Check out his tweet below:

The ECW legend's continued involvement in the wrestling industry has kept his name relevant, and his potential return to television will undoubtedly generate excitement among fans.

Do you want to see RVD have a run in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

