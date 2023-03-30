Hall of Famer reacts to the idea of potential WWE return

Is another WWE Hall of Famer interested in returning to the company soon?

Many legends have returned to the company after being inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame, including Edge, Trish Stratus, Lita, and more. But who might be the next Hall of Famer to make their in-ring return to the company?

A member of the WWE Universe reached out to Rob Van Dam during WrestleMania 39 week to inquire about the possibility of returning to the ring for the company and teaching the next generation.

The former ECW Champion offered a very interesting response, tweeting back:

"I find being a teacher takes a very special kind of patience," Rob Van Dam said in a tweet.

While Rob Van Dam hasn't wrestled for the company in almost a decade, he's kept himself active, competing in IMPACT Wrestling and other various independent promotions over the last several years.

So if Mr. Monday Night felt he was up for another run with the company, it shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023 is complete

On the latest episode of The Bump, it was announced that the former referee, the late Tim White, will be given the Warrior Award as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

This is the first referee to be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

The entire 2023 Hall of Fame class is as follows:

Rey Mysterio

The Great Muta

Andy Kaufman

Stacy Keibler

Time White (Warrior Award)

The 2023 Hall of Fame will air this Friday night on Peacock following SmackDown. If you're outside the United States, you can catch the ceremony on the WWE Network.

WWE @WWE



Full details: Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the #WWEHOF as a Warrior Award recipient, as announced today on @WWETheBump Full details: wwe.com/shows/wwe-hall… Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the #WWEHOF as a Warrior Award recipient, as announced today on @WWETheBump.Full details: wwe.com/shows/wwe-hall… https://t.co/FsNS3lF85i

What do you make of Rob Van Dam's comments? Would you like to see him return to the company in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Would you like to see Rob Van Dam back in WWE? Yes No 0 votes