6-time WWE World Champion calls feud with Kevin Owens "best storyline of the year"

Chris Jericho, a former WWE Champion, recently looked back on his feud with Kevin Owens, highlighting the impact and success of the storyline.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens formed an alliance in 2016 and entertained fans with comedic skits. Owens later turned on Jericho as revenge for accepting Goldberg's challenge for the Universal Championship on his behalf. Jericho interfered in the match, causing Owens to lose the title, leading to a match between them at WrestleMania 33 for the US title.

On Twitter, Chris Jericho agreed with a fan's opinion that he and Kevin Owens were the main highlight of RAW during the time they had their feud.

Check out his tweet below:

"Best storyline of the year ….BY FAR," Jericho wrote.

Chris Jericho stated that during his feud with Kevin Owens, WWE had planned for them to face off at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals what Chris Jericho said to him during their match

Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer known for iconic matches, recently reflected on his bout against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 25.

Speaking to Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive interview, Steamboat stated that he had to ask Jericho what fans were chanting.

"I'll never forget the chant when I was in the ring with [Chris] Jericho and they were chanting 'You still got it!' Remember that? I was in the ring and I looked at Chris and asked 'What are they saying?' and he looked out and said 'they're saying you still got it'." [From 4:30 to 4:51]

Chris Jericho was in a Handicap match where he faced three of the most legendary wrestlers in the business: Ricky Steamboat, Jimmy Snuka, and Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 25.

Should Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens have been in the main event of WrestleMania 33? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes