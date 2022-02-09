"It's impactful" - 6-time WWE World Champion claims he is The Undertaker of AEW

AEW star and former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho believes he has taken up the role of The Undertaker in his new promotion.

The Deadman is a veteran of the business and has pledged his loyalty to WWE from 1990 to 2020. Before retiring, The Phenom became a mentor to younger WWE stars and was a locker room leader.

During a recent interview with PopCulture, Chris Jericho gave props to The Phenom for his impact on the WWE roster. The former AEW World Champion stated that his former colleague has always been a leader, and it's usually good to have someone as experienced as him on the roster.

"Not that there's any comparison, but I think I'm kind of taking on like The Undertaker role in the WWE for his last few years there. Where every time he does something, it's impactful; it means something. He's a benefit to have in the locker room. He's a leader. He's very experienced. He can tell guys and girls what they're doing right and what they're doing wrong. And it's just a good person to have around your roster," said Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho has been an integral part of All Elite Wrestling ever since the promotion first came into existence. The former Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion also competed in the first-ever AEW World Championship match, beating Hangman Adam Page to become the inaugural champion.

Jericho is also the leader of The Inner Circle, one of the first factions in AEW. Overall, the former Le Champion has been highly influential in AEW over the years.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes The Undertaker could return for one more match

The Undertaker announced his official retirement from active competition during Survivor Series 2020. However, Booker T believes the WWE Universe hasn't seen the last of The Deadman.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that Undertaker would be back in the squared circle one more time before it's all said and done.

"People are still wondering if Taker is going to come back for one more. But I don’t think we are going to see Taker back for this WrestleMania. But I did say we will see The Undertaker back inside the squared circle before it’s all said and done. At WrestleMania, one more time, that’s my prediction, and normally I am right.”

Do you consider Jericho to be AEW's Undertaker in terms of leadership? Do you think The Phenom will come back to the ring once again? Let us know in the comments below.

