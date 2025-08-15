6-Time WWE World Champion Drops a Huge Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Reference Amid AEW Hiatus

A former WWE Champion has been on hiatus from AEW. Amid his absence, he has dropped a huge Triple H and Stephanie McMahon reference.

Chris Jericho is currently off AEW TV after he walked out on Dynamite following his loss to Bandido at Dynasty earlier this year. Jericho is a legend in the world of professional wrestling and has competed for some of the biggest promotions in the world, such as WWE, WCW, and even AEW. Before arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jericho was a mainstay on WWE TV for several years. During his time there, he competed against several of the company's top stars and even became the first-ever Undisputed Champion.

One of his biggest rivals in the sports entertainment juggernaut was Triple H. The two men competed against each other several times over their respective careers.

One of their biggest matches took place at WrestleMania X8 when The Game faced Chris Jericho for the Undisputed Championship. The match also featured Stephanie McMahon. In the end, it was Triple H who managed to win the Undisputed Title. Now, Jericho has taken to his Instagram Stories to share a clip from the iconic match at WrestleMania X8.

Check out his Instagram Story here.

Screengrab of Chris Jericho's Instagram story (image source: Jericho's Instagram story)

Vince Russo Thinks Triple H Wants to Step Back Into the Ring

Triple H traded in his wrestling gear for a business suit several years ago. Since then, he has been involved in the business aspects of WWE. However, given that he was an in-ring competitor for several years, it is seemingly hard for him to fight the urge to return to the squared circle.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo stated that The Game wishes he were still wrestling and is jealous of other wrestlers who look and work better than him.

"This is a guy that really wishes he was still wrestling. And now, he is seeing these guys that look better than him, maybe, work better than him. You think it's coincidence that this is the type of wrestler that Triple H has an issue with? There's gotta be a correlation here, bro, because it's happening too many times." [13:53 onwards]

It will be interesting to see when Chris Jericho returns to the ring.

