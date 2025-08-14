Triple H wants to get back in the WWE ring and wrestle, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

While Triple H has been away from the squared circle for years, a WWE veteran believes that the former still wishes to return to the ring as a wrestler.

Triple H last wrestled in a house show back in 2019, where he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Robert Roode and Samoa Joe. Heart complications forced him to retire from in-ring competition, and he announced his departure from the squared circle in 2022.

According to Vince Russo, The Game's desire to fight in the ring influences his plans for some WWE stars, which seemingly stems from jealousy. Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"This is a guy that really wishes he was still wrestling. And now, he is seeing these guys that look better than him, maybe, work better than him. You think it's coincidence that this is the type of wrestler that Triple H has an issue with? There's gotta be a correlation here, bro, because it's happening too many times." [13:53 onwards]

WWE veteran claimed that Triple H intentionally refuses to push certain stars

According to Vince Russo, this jealousy is a factor behind Triple H rarely pushing fan favorite stars like Karrion Kross and LA Knight.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:

"Everyone Triple H has a problem with, there is one thing they got in common. They are all impressive-looking, okay? Drew McIntyre is impressive looking, bro, and need I say Drew McIntyre is much more fierce looking and dangerous looking than Triple H ever was. Who else does he have a problem (with)? Karrion Kross... What does Karrion Kross look like? Who else does he have a problem with? LA Knight!" [13:12 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if the WWE CCO will comment on Russo's words.

