WCW veteran Konnan recently batted around the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE soon.

The Straight Edge Superstar is on the brink of parting ways with AEW after reports surfaced that the two parties are negotiating over a contract buyout.

In the wake of his exit rumors, Triple H has reportedly expressed interest in bringing him in under the right setting. His real-life enmity with the Chicago native has also "softened a bit."

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that The Game could offer Punk a similarly lucrative deal to what Goldberg has for working special shows in Saudi Arabia:

"He's [CM Punk] had a couple of million-dollar gates [in AEW]. He's been proven to be, you know, a merchandise seller[..] I'm sure that Hunter's going to tell him look that you pulled in AEW that ain't working here, you know that you can't go into business for yourself. This you work this many times a year probably give him a really like Goldberg schedule, make this much money, pick up that Saudi money, whatever they're going to give him a little a little candy. They're going to give him the come back, and he may just do it," Konnan said. [From 10:45 onwards]

The wrestling veteran also believes WWE is willing to reconcile with anybody who they think can help bolster the company's revenue:

"Anybody that can make a money they're [WWE] willing to make money with, and he's one of the few guys that they can make money with for sure," the former WCW star added. [From 15:57 onwards]

Disco Inferno is also optimistic about CM Punk's WWE return

Disco Inferno also hasn't ruled out CM Punk's returning to his old stomping grounds.

The WCW veteran believes the Saudi Arabian prince could compel Triple H to bring the Second City Saint back to WWE:

"I mean, if the Saudis, you know what, this would be the only way [CM] Punk would go back is if the Saudis were gonna pay WWE and Punk a ton of money to bring him over there. That would be the only one show that, you know, I don't know," Inferno said.

As for now, Punk's future is still up in the air as AEW continues to release new merchandise.

He is recuperating from a torn tricep injury, which will keep him out of action for eight months if the opportunity ever knocks on his door to wrestle again.

