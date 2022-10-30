Saudi Arabian prince could force Triple H to bring back 6-time WWE Champion next year, wrestling veteran says

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently chewed on the possibility of Triple H bringing CM Punk back to WWE for the Saudi Arabia show.

In the wake of rumors that AEW is looking to buy out the Chicago native's remaining contract, there have been some huge speculations about The Game possibly being interested in working with Punk.

Reports have also suggested that the long-standing issues between The Game and The Straight Edge Superstar have 'softened a bit.'

Interestingly, an influential figure reportedly close to Triple H's decision-making has voted 'no' to the 44-year-old's potential return to his old stomping grounds.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that the Saudi Arabian prince could play a pivotal role in WWE opening the doors for The Second City Saint in the future:

"I mean, if the Saudis, you know what, this would be the only way [CM] Punk would go back is if the Saudis were gonna pay WWE and Punk a ton of money to bring him over there. That would be the only one show that, you know, I don't know," Inferno said. (0:47)

Inferno, however, doubts CM Punk will ever work the Saudi Arabia show because of his explosive comments against the company's partnership with them:

"Punk's a virtue signaler guy too. I doubt he would even go over here. He'd be the type of guy, 'Oh, I'm not gonna take their blood money,' he added (1:06)

You can check out the full clip below:

CM Punk has blasted multiple WWE Superstars for working Saudi Arabia shows

WWE's ongoing 10-year partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been highly-profitable yet controversial.

This has prompted CM Punk to take several shots at the rival company and its stars.

Earlier this year, the Chicagoan took an indirect dig at Goldberg for making an absurd amount of money in Saudi Arabia, as he believes it should have been Bret Hart:

"I love Bret Hart. Bret Hart's career was cut short. And it's a god d**n tragedy because there's people who go over to Saudi Arabia and they get paid millions of dollars. And that should of been Bret, ya know?"

Denise 'Flying In A Dream' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



FULL VIDEO: "I love Bret Hart and Bret Hart's career was cut short. It's a goddamn tragedy because there's people that go over to Saudi Arabia & they get paid millions of dollars & that should have been Bret." -CM PUNKFULL VIDEO: youtu.be/Thw8aAjNyz0 "I love Bret Hart and Bret Hart's career was cut short. It's a goddamn tragedy because there's people that go over to Saudi Arabia & they get paid millions of dollars & that should have been Bret." -CM PUNK FULL VIDEO:youtu.be/Thw8aAjNyz0 https://t.co/QLZcyOZe08

A few years ago, Punk even targeted The Miz and told him to 'go s*** a blood money covered d*** in Saudi Arabia.'

The Voice of the Voiceless is a man of integrity, which exemplifies why it would be a cold day in hell if he ever agreed to work at the Crown Jewel event.

