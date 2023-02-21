6-time WWE world champion should return to AEW as a heel, says Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed the possibility of a former 6-time WWE world champion returning to AEW as a heel. CM Punk is undoubtedly one of the most talked about wrestlers in the business, even when he's not actively wrestling.

CM Punk has been away from AEW since his match with Jon Moxley at All Out last year. After an alleged tussle with The Elite, he was stripped of the world championship. While he has been rehabbing a torn left tricep in recent months, it's unclear whether he intends to return in the future.

During an episode of the K100 podcast, Konnan answered a listener's question about who should be held accountable for the recent decline in AEW's TV ratings. In response, the WCW veteran suggested that CM Punk should return as a heel and win the championship by unfair means, establishing himself as a major player again.

"If he came back — MJF's a heel — but if he came back and got that championship by cheating," he pondered, "and just went into full heel mode? I think, you know, he could be somebody again," Konan said [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Former AEW Champion CM Punk was spotted at an NJPW event

CM Punk has made very few public appearances since his backstage scuffle with The Elite in November 2022.

However, he was recently spotted at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley show. Meanwhile, photos of him quickly went viral on social media. This is an interesting situation because NJPW has a working relationship with AEW.

Despite this, it is unclear what CM Punk's wrestling future holds. Many believe that he may potentially return to WWE, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The speculation surrounding Punk's potential comeback has kept fans talking, and it could be a significant event if he decides to lace up his boots again.

