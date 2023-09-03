62-year-old WWE veteran would leak the news of his surprise return: "I want the buzz to start" (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling companies like WWE and AEW heavily rely on surprise appearances and shocking outcomes to break the monotony of the product. However, with the advent of social media and increased fan awareness, it is becoming an uphill task for companies to prevent leaks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that there are no production meetings before AEW shows because Tony Khan is afraid of leaks. Stating their importance, the WWE Veteran added that chaos ensues in the absence of production meetings before shows.

Russo discussed fear of leaks and said if he were a performer making a surprise appearance, he would leak the information himself to get the people talking and create buzz. The former WWE writer stated that most of the time, it was the talent leaking the information to get over with the fans.

"Bro..let me say something. If I am the performer.. if I am the performer that’s gonna make a surprise appearance, guess what, I hate to break the news to you, I am leaking it.. I am leaking it, because I want people to watch the show. I want the buzz to start. I want people to start talking about (It).. I am leaking it. And, like, quite honestly, it’s probably the talent leaking it. You know how the talent is. They want to get over. It’s probably the talent leaking it," said Vince Russo. (From 8:25 to 9:00)

Former WWE Champion CM Punk fired by Tony Khan from All Elite Wrestling

Despite the success of All In at London, AEW has been garnering negative publicity over the past week due to the backstage controversy between CM Punk and Jack Perry during its biggest-ever pay-per-view. The wrestling community wanted Tony Khan to take strict action in this matter.

All Elite Wrestling released a statement on its official X (Twitter) account announcing the release of CM Punk (Phillip Brooks) after a week-long internal investigation into the incident at All In.

An announcement was also made by Tony Khan before the start of AEW Collision on August 02, 2023. CM Punk has also been removed from All Elite Wrestling's roster page after getting fired

