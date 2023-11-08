65-year-old retired WWE Hall of Famer says he would have loved to face AJ Styles in his prime 

AJ Styles has found a lot of success in WWE, but the veteran has made a name for himself all over pro wrestling. Due to this, a retired Hall of Famer believes that Styles would be the perfect person for him to clash with if he were still in his prime.

After a lengthy tenure in TNA/IMPACT, Styles went off to NJPW, where he further cemented his legacy. After becoming a global star, WWE finally picked him up, resulting in a debut in 2016, after which he quickly became a main event star.

During a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson named AJ Styles as the man he wishes he could've faced and explained why the veteran has impressed him.

"AJ Styles," Anderson said. "Just always was very aware and respectful of his talent. I'm not sure he ever did with WWE or ever will be rewarded or understood just how good he is."

"You know he does enough flashy stuff that he really keeps you tuned in. But he also does some really cool stuff in the ring and it's just one of those that you know I would watch from afar and watch how good he was and just marvel at the guy." (H/T Wrestling.Inc)

IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore recently commented on the rumors of Will Ospreay potentially debuting in his promotion and compared the young star to Styles in his prime.

AJ Styles' lengthy WWE absence could be due to another star

The Phenomenal One was last seen on television in early September and suffered a vicious assault at the hands of The Bloodline. Since then, he hasn't returned to the promotion, leaving many fans concerned about his health.

According to reports, Styles was not injured in the assault, and it was simply used to write the star off of television. Currently, he's seemingly waiting for creative before getting back to action. However, Luke Gallows is currently recovering from surgery, which could be what's holding The O.C. back from striking at The Bloodline.

Unfortunately for fans of AJ Styles, it doesn't seem like The Phenomenal One will be back in action anytime soon. Fans will simply have to stay tuned to catch his triumphant return.

