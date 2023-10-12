Potential update on AJ Styles' WWE return date

AJ Styles was ambushed and put in a hospital by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa a few weeks ago on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The latest update suggests that Styles could be coming back soon.

Styles came to the aid of his former rival John Cena several weeks back on the Sept. 23rd episode of SmackDown. The duo were supposed to team together and face Jimmy and Solo at Fastlane.

However, The Bloodline blindsided The Phenomenal One backstage, with Solo hitting a splash onto him from the top of a nearly 20-foot platform. Cena almost battled Jimmy and Solo alone until LA Knight made the save and became his tag team partner at Fastlane. The first-time team did the unthinkable and got the victory over The Bloodline.

According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, Styles is not injured and will be coming back soon. It's unclear when exactly he will make his return, but with Crown Jewel just three weeks away, he'll likely want his revenge against either Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa.

It should also be noted that there has been tension between Styles and the other members of The O.C. Karl Anderson was unhappy with Styles and 'Michin' Mia Yim getting into the business of The Bloodline.

Former WWE writer wants to see AJ Styles in AEW

On a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to see AJ Styles in AEW. Prinze believes that Styles has a lot left in the tank and would put on great matches for Tony Khan's promotion.

"What about AJ Styles going to AEW?" Prinze said. "I think he would be 'the one' if he went there. I feel like if he left (WWE), people would go, 'Oh, that's why he's the man.' Because his matches are still top-shelf." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

At the age of 46, Styles remains one of the best wrestlers in the world. However, The Phenomenal One has slowed down recently and battled injuries in the past year.

What's next for AJ Styles once he returns from his storyline injury? Share your answers in the comments section below.

