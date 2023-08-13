68-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is "trying like hell" to quit smoking, update on his current health (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently gave an update on his health in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

The legend in question is Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, who is one of the greatest superstars of the Golden Era. Despite having a successful career, Roberts is one of the top names who surprisingly never held a World Title in WWE.

Jake Roberts made his AEW debut on the March 4, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite, interrupting Cody Rhodes. Since then, the veteran has had a managerial role in AEW. Roberts manages the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer in All Elite Wrestling.

However, the 68-year-old has had many issues over the years with his lungs, and speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Roberts gave an update on his health.

"Well at 68 years old I'm not complaining, I'm still above ground lungs have gotten better. I still need to quit smoking, I'm trying like hell but man what a beast." [1:14-1:31]

Jake Roberts says he would push a WWE star if he was a part of the AEW creative

Jake Roberts is one of the legends working in Tony Khan's promotion, and he has stated in the past that he enjoys working in the company. The WWE Hall of Famer also recently talked about his desire to work in the creative team of AEW and how he would like to push a former WWE star if he had the power to do so.

The star in question is Lance Archer, who Jake Roberts took under his wing after signing with the company. While the Murderhawk Monster has had memorable moments in AEW, he's yet to reach the heights many believe he's capable of.

Speaking on his "Snake Pit" podcast, Roberts made it clear that he would push Archer if he was a part of AEW Creative.

“As far as storylines and things go, Lance Archer would be involved, he would definitely be pushed. It’s a huge question to answer, it would be one that takes time. Yeah, I can give you storylines, but let’s sit down and look at this.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

