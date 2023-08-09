WWE legend suffered almost 100 concussions

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently claimed that he went through almost 100 concussions in his wrestling career.

The 68-year-old veteran is currently signed with rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and serves as the manager to Lance Archer. During his prime years of career, Jake Roberts had wrestling fans at his palms with his impressive promos and wrestling moves.

However, given his age, fans have been concerned about the WWE legend's health because of what happened in 2020. Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer was pulled out during an AEW show due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which led him to use an oxygen tank for over a year.

During an appearance on his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts revealed suffering nearly 100 head injuries in his wrestling career. The revelation was made speaking about the late Chris Benoits' tragic death, which happened to be caused due to several head injuries.

“I mean, I went and did the test and stuff. We figured out that I had at least three concussions a year. Now that’s bad. That’s real bad considering that I wrestled for 30 years. That’s 90 concussions. So what’s my brain look like?" Snake Roberts said. (H/T RSN)

Check the full episode below:

Jake Roberts shares a message about former WWE Superstar on his AEW debut

The legendary Rob Van Dam recently surprised the wrestling world by debuting on AEW Dynamite. Jerry Lynn introduced the former WWE Superstar as a mystery man to confront Jack Perry.

The 68-year-old veteran seemed to be head over heels with RVD's presence in Tony Khan's company. Jake "The Snake" Roberts shared a message with a 52-year-old veteran stating he had some gas left in the tank and had much to give to the wrestling industry.

"BIG surprise! And a GREAT surprise. He has a lot left in him. @RVD will not be easy pickings. #ddt #aewdynamite #cruel but fair #RVD," Roberts wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

It remains to be seen if WWE Hall of Famer and RVD will be involved in a segment or storyline on AEW TV.

