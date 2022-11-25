69-year-old WWE legend training with Kane for his first match in over a decade 

WWE Hall of Famer Kane was recently revealed alongside multiple AEW stars to be one of the trainers for Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat's in-ring return.

This Sunday, WWE legend Steamboat will engage in his first bout in almost ten years at a Big Time Wrestling event. He'll face Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and an unknown opponent alongside top tag team FTR.

While stars like Lethal, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are from AEW, Ricky's choice of trainer is from the top tier of WWE legends. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat mentioned how he was training with Kane [aka Glenn Jacobs] in preparation for his upcoming match.

“It was very difficult. And before I could give a final, this past month or so, I’ve been (training with) Glenn Jacobs, that name ring any bells? Yeah... And Tom Pritchard, they have a wrestling school outside of Knoxville... So for the past month or so, I’ve been venturing down to that school once or twice a week just to get some back. But I learned more so on my limitations... But you asked why. I was thinking that the longer I wait, the less chance I will have." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Bret Hart recently gave his thoughts on the WWE legend's upcoming last match

Following suit to Ric Flair's last match, Ricky Steamboat's last match has also garnered quite a lot of attention in the pro-wrestling world.

During a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Hart was questioned about Steamboat's return and their friendship outside of the ring.

"Very few ever did it as well as Ricky. I have always had nothing but respect for him. Inside the ring and outside the ring, he was always a class act and a gentleman. He was a straight shooter, never a guy with an ego or a troublemaker. I'm a big fan of his. He's just such a great guy. I'm glad that he's going to have another moment. I think it's great for anybody that was a big fan of his." [H/T :Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen how Steamboat's last match will turn out in the coming weeks.

