6ft 1in star's title reign needs to end at major event, says Matt Hardy; 4-time WWE Champion "deserves" it

Matt Hardy believes a former WWE Champion should end a 6'1'' star's title reign at a major upcoming AEW show. The talent in question is none other than Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon has staked his in-ring career for his upcoming AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at All In 2024. The two men are set to square off at Wembley Stadium this Sunday in what could be Danielson's last bout as a full-time competitor.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, WWE legend and former All Elite star Matt Hardy voiced his opinion regarding the possible outcome of Danielson vs. Strickland at All In 2024, stating that the time had arrived for the former WWE Champion to finally win the AEW World Title.

The Broken One credited Swerve for having had a remarkable championship run. However, he then pointed out how appropriate it would be for Danielson to secure the top prize of the Jacksonville-based promotion in his final year as a full-time wrestler.

"Swerve had a hell of [a] run. Swerve had a really nice run as champion, but it is time for the "American Dragon." It is time for Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Title," Hardy said. "It's really fitting. ... I think if you would ask Tony Khan who is his true right-hand man, who does he believe in and trust in more than anyone else, who would he take advice from, it would be Bryan Danielson. He has really been like a heart and soul when it comes to AEW, and I think he is someone deserving of an AEW World Title run." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ex-WWE star Bryan Danielson took out Swerve Strickland on go-home edition of AEW Dynamite ahead of All In 2024

The August 21, 2024, edition of Dynamite featured the final confrontation between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland before their world title match at AEW All In 2024. The segment was moderated by Nigel McGuinness, an announcer who performs commentary on Collision and has been Danielson's long-time rival.

In a fiery and menacing promo, Strickland promised to destroy his challenger, asserting that he would pursue and beat Danielson down if the latter ever decides to step back into the squared circle, regardless of the platform and the venue, after All In.

However, the New Flavor paid for his comments as Danielson soon rushed to the ring and promptly laid him out with a Busaiku Knee. The former WWE Superstar declared himself the best wrestler in the world and vowed to dethrone Strickland on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Bryan Danielson can succeed at reaching the summit of AEW and win the promotion's World Championship at All In 2024.

