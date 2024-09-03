6ft 1in star teases a blockbuster match following Ricochet's move to AEW

A current champion in AEW subtly teased a dream match after the debut of Ricochet at All In 2024. The star reacted to one of his matches from the past on social media.

The 6ft 1in star in question is the current AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay. While Ospreay has had a great All Elite Wrestling run until now, he has also had the opportunity to wrestle some great wrestlers throughout his career. Meanwhile, Ospreay recently reacted to his classic match involving multiple current AEW stars.

A fan on the X/Twitter social media platform shared an eight-year-old clip from a six-man tag match between the team of Will Ospreay, Matt Sydal, and Ricochet and the team of The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. The Aerial Assassin took notice of the clip and hinted at a rematch considering everyone involved in the match given that they are all in the same promotion:

"We actually have them all now 👀," Ospreay wrote in his post.

Ricochet has some unfinished business with an AEW star

After his surprise debut at All In 2024, Ricochet made his Dynamite debut by defeating Kyle Fletcher. Meanwhile, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Superstar opened up on his unfinished business with AEW star PAC:

"PAC is a guy with whom I have a lot of unfinished business. He and I, our past, and in Japan, we’ve had a crazy past. He’s beat me a bunch. I beat him a bunch. That’s something that’s going to be rekindled too. Honestly, if you remember, before Ricochet and Ospreay, it was Ricochet and PAC lighting the world on fire. I haven’t forgotten about him; obviously, he hasn’t forgotten about me because you saw what happened.”

Moreover, Ricochet also shared a segment with Will Ospreay and PAC last week on Dynamite. It remains to be seen where the dynamic is heading.

