Reason why FTR's AEW Dynamite match was canceled at short notice

AEW Dynamite featured the return of Jon Moxley as well as three different tag team matches. Unfortunately for FTR, their scheduled tag team match was not amongst those featured on the show.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler versus "Shotty" Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson were initially scheduled for AEW Dynamite. But according to a report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the match was canceled due to "medical protocols."

As of now, there is no statement about which medical protocols were breached and by which team. No mention of the match was made on Dynamite or over Twitter.

FTR are set to face legendary tag team The Rock 'n Roll Express this weekend on January 22. As of now, the match has not been canceled.

Wrestling critic Jim Cornette was not happy about the match happening on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette has been outspoken about his dislike of AEW's bookings for quite some time. During Episode 414 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette voiced just how upset he was about FTR facing Johnson and Anderson.

"FTR is the best in-ring tag team in the world. Why are they wrestling a guy who’s had three f***ing matches and another guy who’s not got out of the prelims? And the most interest in this is the 70-year-old man talking to the 62-year-old man about what they used to do 30 years ago," Jim Cornette said.

While it is odd to see FTR wrestle younger talent instead of being back on their title hunt, this could simply be AEW's way of training the younger wrestlers. However, this feud was based on Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson's history together.

During the 80s, Tully and Arn formed the Four Horsemen stable alongside Ric Flair and Ole Anderson. Together they captured multiple NWA and WCW tag team championships.

Harwood and Wheeler are seemingly doing everything they can to prove they are the best tag team today. FTR emulates the Four Horsemen quite a lot in their matches as a mark of respect. Hopefully wrestling the Rock 'n Roll Express will help them on this journey, as the Horsemen themselves faced the former quite often.

