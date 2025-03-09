7-time champion makes blockbuster debut on AEW Collision

A 24-year-old star made her blockbuster in-ring debut on the latest episode of AEW Collision. She is also currently engaged in a major feud with a top champion.

Momo Watanabe, a seven-time champion in the Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring STARDOM, made her debut on the Saturday Show. The star first competed in Tony Khan's promotion at the Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view, where she teamed up with Kris Statlander. Watanabe is currently embroiled in a feud with Mercedes Mone.

The former Wonder of Stardom Champion is set to challenge Mercedes for the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution 2025. Ahead of the pay-per-view, Momo Watanabe made her Collision debut in a match against Serena Deeb while Mone was on the commentary. In a technical showcase, Watanabe successfully defeated Deeb as well.

After the match, Mercedes Mone entered the ring and tried to disrespect Watanabe. However, the STARDOM star didn't take any of it as she kicked Mone in the face and took her out with a Meteora from the top rope. Watanabe also posed with the TBS title after dropping Mone on the ground.

Furthermore, the stage is set for the TBS title match at AEW Revolution 2025, and it remains to be seen who will emerge from the pay-per-view as the Champion.

