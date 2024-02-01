7-time WWE champion dethroning Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania isn’t happening, says AEW star

A certain former AEW women's champion has given her take on Roman Reigns' title reign, and how she felt that despite his challengers, he would still end up with the title after WrestleMania 40. This would be Thunder Rosa

After winning the men's Royal Rumble for the second year in a row, it seemed as if this was the perfect opportunity for Cody Rhodes to finally finish his story, as he had his sights set on The Tribal Chief. However, a few days ago on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins offered an alternative and tried to convince Rhodes to choose him instead.

In a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa gave her take on the matter at hand. She felt that in the end, The American Nightmare may not be able to finish the story, as WWE may want Roman Reigns to beat Hulk Hogan's legendary title reign of 1,474 days.

"I personally don't think they're gonna put the title Roman Reigns has on Cody," Rosa said. "I think they want to break Hulk Hogan's reign."

La Mera Mera continued by saying that she still wanted Rhodes to finish the story, and he could do so by choosing Rollins. In the end, if he should win, he would still end up a world champion. This also allows The Visionary to have ample time to recover from his injury, as he would have a great champion in his place.

"I think it would be kind of risky for Cody to pick Roman," Rosa continued. "And I know everybody wants that, but a title is a title. And he can make his own history with this title." [H/T Wrestlinginc.com]

Roman Reigns calls for meeting with Paul Heyman following Royal Rumble

Earlier today, Paul Heyman provided an update regarding his duties as The Wiseman to The Tribal Chief.

On Twitter, he posted a photo of himself seemingly getting ready to board a private plane. He mentioned that Roman Reigns wanted an early meeting, thus requiring him to fly out and meet up with him.

The agenda of the meeting could be regarding their current predicament of Cody Rhodes going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With The Road to WrestleMania now upon the WWE Universe, the anticipation for the second installment of this feud looks to be at its peak, but with Seth Rollins providing another path, could plans deviate? Fans will know more on this Friday's WWE SmackDown, where Cody is expected to announce his choice.

