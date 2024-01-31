Paul Heyman reveals Roman Reigns' actions after Cody Rhodes wins WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns was visibly frustrated after Cody Rhodes once again won the Men's Royal Rumble Match at WWE's recently concluded premium live event. The Tribal Chief is seemingly in no mood to rest as Paul Heyman revealed that he was called by the former for a meeting.

Cody Rhodes was inches away from dethroning Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but the Bloodline's numbers advantage ultimately helped the Head of the Table reign supreme again. However, The American Nightmare won the multi-man extravaganza for the second time this year, and it did not take long to reveal his intentions to go after Roman again.

Roman Reigns, who watched the match from the sky box, did not look pleased about the Men's Royal Rumble outcome and even said a few words to Rhodes from his seat. Paul Heyman recently revealed on social media that he was summoned pre-sunrise by the Undisputed Universal Champion for a breakfast meeting. The Wiseman also posted a picture of himself adjacent to a private jet, stating that Roman wants him to travel in style.

Cody Rhodes is likely to choose Roman Reigns as his WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent

Cody Rhodes had a segment with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW this week where the Visionary urged him to go after the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The American Nightmare has likely made up his mind as he revealed during the post-Royal Rumble press conference that he intends to step in the ring with Roman Reigns again.

"So, I am very glad that he decided to take the skybox seat because you can make it very clear where we’re at. [With] all the respect in the world to Seth Rollins, that title gains more prestige every single day, but WrestleMania 39 did happen. And if you’re me, you can’t look at that, and you can't run from it. I don’t know, WrestleMania 40, Monday Night RAW, SummerSlam, I don’t know, Elimination Chamber. I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns, and I want to finish the story," Cody said.

Cody Rhodes will be present on WWE SmackDown this week where he could make the decision. It is still unclear if The Tribal Chief will be present on the show.

