Cody Rhodes set to make important decision on WWE SmackDown

Fresh out of creating history at Royal Rumble 2024, Cody Rhodes has now revealed that he will be making a major decision this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

The American Nightmare punched his ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second year in a row this past Saturday night. He sent CM Punk flying over the top rope to win the match and had a staredown with Roman Reigns at the end of the show.

Last night on WWE RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interrupted Cody Rhodes and made an interesting suggestion. The champion suggested that Rhodes face him at WrestleMania 40, instead of trying to defeat The Tribal Chief once again in April. Rhodes did not give a response but told Rollins that he would think about it at the end of the promo.

Earlier today, Rollins asked Rhodes to contemplate what was in his heart and now the former AEW star has responded. The men's Royal Rumble winner will be appearing on WWE SmackDown this Friday night to make his decision.

"I’ll be at #Smackdown this Friday," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star reveals Cody Rhodes' weaknesses

R-Truth recently revealed what he believed to be Cody Rhodes' only weakness.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk had an epic confrontation on the final edition of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2024. The two stars appeared to be heading towards a rivalry, but that will have to be put on hold as CM Punk suffered a torn triceps during the premium live event over the weekend.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, R-Truth claimed that Punk does not have a weaknesses because he is straight-edge. The 52-year-old added that Rhodes' weakness is that he cares too much.

"Cody's weakness is he cares. He give a da*n. And his strength is, he's the son of The American Dream, the late Dusty Rhodes. He came into this business, he was born into this business... He has roots in this business." [4:15 onwards]

You can check out the full interview with R-Truth in the video below:

It has been Rhodes' mission to finish his story against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if Rollins' argument has caused the 38-year-old to rethink which title he wants to go after.

Who do you think Cody Rhodes will decide to face at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here