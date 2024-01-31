Seth Rollins asks interesting question following WWE RAW showdown

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has posed an interesting question to top RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes star following their confrontation last night.

This week's edition of the red brand was the first episode of WWE RAW following Royal Rumble 2024. CM Punk announced that he would be forced to miss WrestleMania 40 due to a torn triceps and was attacked by Drew McIntyre as a way to write the veteran off of television. Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk to win the Men's Royal Rumble match for the 2nd year in a row this past Saturday night.

The American Nightmare cut a promo last night and thanked the crowd for their support. Seth Rollins interrupted and admitted that he respected Rhodes. He referred to the World Heavyweight Championship as the "Dusty Rhodes title" and Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as being "Hollywood."

Rollins noted that he and Cody Rhodes were the ones traveling the world last year while Roman Reigns only showed up for a select number of shows. The Visionary suggested that Rhodes challenge him at WrestleMania instead of Reigns and remained persistent today on social media. Rollins asked Rhodes, "What's in your heart?" as seen in his post below.

WWE veteran Vince Russo confused by Seth Rollins' injury

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized the company for keeping Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion if he is going to miss the next couple of months.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Rollins will likely return before WrestleMania 40. However, Russo did not agree with Rollins remaining champion if he can't compete for 10 weeks.

"I was just a little confused because he's talking about he's got a torn meniscus, whatever his injuries are. But he's talking about the doctor saying three to four months. But he's saying he'll be back a lot sooner. So I guess he's gunning for WrestleMania. When is WrestleMania? April? So, about 10 weeks... I mean, I don't understand. He doesn't defend the title for 10 weeks and he's still the champion?" [3:25 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE as Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes has gotten the better of Rollins in their rivalry so far, and it will be interesting to see who the Royal Rumble winner selects as his opponent at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

