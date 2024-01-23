Wrestling veteran expresses confusion over WWE's current stance on Seth Rollins' injury (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has found a serious flaw in Seth Rollins' segment this week on RAW.

The World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his injury sustained last week during his match against Jinder Mahal. Just then, he was interrupted by Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion made it clear that he would challenge for the World title if he won the Royal Rumble. Seth stated that he would be ready for the challenge and would even go against the advice of doctors to compete at the grand event.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Seth Rollins would probably return to in-ring action by WrestleMania. The wrestling veteran, however, questioned why WWE would let The Visionary hold the title till The Show of Shows without defending it even once.

"I was just a little confused because he's talking about he's got a torn meniscus, whatever his injuries are. But he's talking about the doctor saying three to four months. But he's saying he'll be back a lot sooner. So I guess he's gunning for WrestleMania. When is WrestleMania? April? So, about 10 weeks... I mean, I don't understand. He doesn't defend the title for 10 weeks and he's still the champion?" [3:25 onwards]

With several stars lining up to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be interesting to see who ultimately wins the Royal Rumble match this Saturday.

