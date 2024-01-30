Reason for CM Punk’s injury during the Royal Rumble match, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 saw CM Punk and Cody Rhodes battle it out as the final two participants in the annual multi-man match. Rhodes ultimately prevailed over the former world champion to win his second Rumble in a row. This wasn’t the only disappointment of the night for Punk, as he sustained an injury during the bout. Vince Russo has shared his opinion on why The Second City Saint got hurt.

On the latest episode of RAW, CM Punk opened the show and addressed his injury and loss at Royal Rumble. The Second City Saint cut an emotional promo in the ring before he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. After a verbal back and forth, The Scottish Warrior attacked Punk, targeting his injured arm.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said many stars were picking up injuries due to the unsafe style of modern-day pro wrestling. He further speculated that Punk, 45, could have hurt his tricep due to his age:

“A lot of wrestlers are getting injured for two reasons. Number one is the style and Chris [Featherstone], I’m sorry, bro, but we gotta start looking at the age,” Russo said. (30:57 - 31:10)

Unseen footage of CM Punk informing WWE referee about his injury during the men's Royal Rumble match

CM Punk seemingly got injured due to an awkward landing after a Future Shock DDT from McIntyre. However, he braved through the match and was the runner-up.

An unseen footage from the men's Rumble match recently showed Punk chatting about his injury with a WWE referee at ringside.

The injury came at a terrible time for the Stamford-based company, as the creative team seemingly had significant plans for the Chicago native on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Punk a speedy recovery from his arm injury.

