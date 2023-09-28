7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to unveil himself as the mastermind behind Jay White's attack? Looking at the possibility

A WWE Hall of Famer could be revealed as the mastermind behind Jay White getting attacked by some masked men, right before the most recent AEW Dynamite going off-air.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jay White surprisingly interrupted the AEW World Champion MJF for a verbal battle. The segment was seemingly a tease for their title match somewhere down the line. However, what happened to Jay during the ending of the show caught fans off guard.

Some masked men assaulted the Bullet Club Gold leader backstage. Following the cliffhanger, fans might be wondering who could possibly be behind the backstage attack. Well, considering the ongoing rumors, it could very well be the Hall of Famer and the 7-time world champion in question, Edge.

It was recently reported that the Rated "R" Superstar is closer than ever to signing a deal with AEW. Therefore, assuming he has already signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion, this could be a way to make an impact before eventually revealing his AEW status.

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer has been rumored to go All Elite for the past few months, ever since his last match on SmackDown against Sheamus. Well, if Tony Khan really manages to capture Adam Copeland, it would definitely be one of the biggest signings in the company's history.

Veteran thinks Edge is unlikely to leave WWE for AEW

While the reports say otherwise, veteran wrestling journalist, Bill Apter feels Edge would forever be a WWE guy in order to prove his loyalty to the company. Here is what Apter said while speaking on UnSKripted:

"To me, I think Edge will stay loyal to WWE. That's just my feeling," said Bill Apter." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating the Rated "R" Superstar to go All Elite near the end of his career. The fans have to wait for the choice as only time can tell what the future holds for the Hall of Famer.

Do you want Edge to go 'All Elite' or stay as the 'Rated "R" Superstar'? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.