8-time champion not heading to WWE anytime soon - Reports

There have been a lot of rumors and speculation on the former IWPG Champion Kazuchika Okada’s future with WWE. Okada, who has appeared on AEW TV a few times, has been under a lot of speculation.

The Rainmaker’s contract with NJPW is set to expire in February 2024. There have been reports that WWE has been interested in signing him for a long time. Fans believe that he could be leaving the company to join the Stamford-based promotion, while some others think that he will stay with New Japan.

On Wrestling Obsever Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that he doesn’t think Okada is going to Stamford-based promotion, even though his contract with NJPW will expire in February.

“Maybe Okada, right? His deal is up in February, yeah, and I don’t think he’s going to WWE.” (H/T - RSN)

The latest edition of RAW saw Shinsuke Nakamura cut with another cryptic promo after his win over Chad Gable. Meltzer stated that the person his is calling out is very likely not The Rainmaker.

It will be interesting to see what Okada decides to do in February next year and whether he decides to renew his contract or not.

Kazuchika Okada is set to face former WWE Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 18

While the Stamford-based promotion is interested in bringing The Rainmaker to their promotion, Kazuchika Okada still has unfinished business in NJPW with an AEW star.

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Okada is set to face AEW star Bryan Danielson in a rematch from their Forbidden Door main event match in June which Danielson won via submission.

Both stars also recently faced each other on an episode of AEW Dynamite in a tag team match, where Bryan Danielson managed to defeat Okada once again. Now, it seems like Okada is set to take his revenge against Danielson at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

