8-time champion reacts to rumors of WWE's major event taking place during AEW All In weekend, "Wrestling war continues"

A multi-time former champion and AEW star has shared his reaction to WWE reportedly planning to run events to counter the Tony Khan-led promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, All In: Texas. The individual in question, Jeff Jarrett, returned to television last month.

All In 2025 is shaping up to be AEW's biggest show of the year, and is set to emanate from the Globe Life Field Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 12. The company is currently developing its weekly programming en route to the PPV, which will likely feature several top names battling it out in a number of high-stakes matchups. The show might face stiff competition from WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, however, which could seemingly go head-to-head with All In.

Moreover, a recent rumor has suggested that WWE could be planning to bring back its all-women's program Evolution, which, according to reports might be held on July 13, just one day after All In: Texas. Addressing the subject of the Stamford-based company counter-programming the upcoming All Elite stadium show, Jeff Jarrett discussed the ongoing "war" between AEW and WWE on his My World podcast.

“What I’m saying is the wrestling war continues. It is — when you look, I had this conversation Friday night with a family member. And when you really drill down and look at TKO and UFC, and IMG, On Location and their backend. At the end of the day, all that really matters to those folks is the bottom line. And I understand that completely. But boy oh boy, that makes the knives, the machetes, get sharper and sharper and sharper. Very interesting. I’ll process this the rest of the afternoon,” said Jarrett. [H/T - PWMania]

The Last Outlaw had previously worked in WWE both as a talent and as a producer. He has also held multiple championships in the company, including the Tag Team, European and Intercontinental Titles.

Jeff Jarrett's recent appearances in AEW

At the start of this year, Jeff Jarrett voiced his ambition to win the AEW World Championship. When The King of the Mountain called out Jon Moxley, his challenge was answered by Claudio Castagnoli instead. Jarrett battled The Swiss Cyborg in a singles match for a shot at The One True King's World Title on the January 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, but unfortunately lost the bout due to interference from Mox himself.

After the match, Double J was ambushed by MJF, with whom he had been locked in a heated feud at the time. After several months, Jarrett finally returned to TV on Collision: Playoff Palooza alongside his wife Karen, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt.

